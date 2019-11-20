Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – November 20th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Dry For The Mid-Week, Then A Wet Kickoff For The Weekend!



Expect fair to partly cloudy skies through the morning. Chilly again, with lows in the mid & upper 30’s.

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine and very nice for Wednesday, with highs hitting the low 60’s, which is right at normal. A great looking day!

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy later Wednesday night, with lows back in the upper 30’s to around 40. Tomorrow, it is still looking dry for Thursday with some clouds moving in from the West and highs back in the mid to upper 60’s. A few areas could possibly brush 70.

Friday – Mostly cloudy to wrap up the work week with scattered showers and another area of rain later Friday night through Saturday. Drier, breezy, and cooler for the middle and second half of the weekend.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 61 & 39.

