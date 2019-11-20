Vols RB Carlin Fils-Aime Will Redshirt

(utsports.com) Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced that senior running back Carlin Fils-aime will redshirt after coming back from injury this season. Fils-aime has played in three games on special teams this year. He has rushed for 309 yards and five touchdowns on 52 carries in his career.

“It makes a lot of sense,” Pruitt said. “The guy was probably about ready when we played Georgia the fifth week of the year. Played in a few games. He had a pretty significant injury, but was ready to play. But, missing all that time and finding a role. So, for him it gives him a great opportunity.”