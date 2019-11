KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – An escaped inmate created quite a stir this afternoon in Knoxville.

Authorities say Jason Hale got loose from the UT Medical Center.

A woman outside caught video of him running past her, wearing old-style inmate clothing.

Police say he headed into the woods, but they recaptured him quickly.

Hale was arrested a month ago on charges of selling meth, theft and resisting arrest.