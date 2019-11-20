Organization delivers 600th bed to child in need

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Tennessee Valley organization, that wants to make sure every child has a comfortable place to sleep, reached a milestone.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Chattanooga chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivered its 600th bed.
Two girls received a bed, mattress, and sheets. It was unicorn themed.
This also marks the group’s ninth month serving the area.
They get donations and partner with businesses to make this possible.
Organizers say they are glad to give back to children in need.
“For a child, we deliver for ages 3 to 17, for a child to be able to get a goodnight sleep, it is probably going to make a very big difference in how they do in school,” Patty Champion said.
