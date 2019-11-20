New effort takes holistic approach in reducing violence

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – “When you have African-American men who are dying of gun violence at a disproportionate rate, that is a public health crisis and we are not looking at it as a public health crisis,” Clark said.

Clark is the Founder and Executive Director a new non-profit, the Chattanooga Urban Policy Institute.

It’s an organization focused on reducing violence and creating economic opportunities for African-Americans and minorities.

“We’re going to equip people with the necessary tools to be better. We are demanding better outcomes. We are demanding bold solutions, because this is a public health crisis,” Clark said.

Chattanooga Police have investigated 73 criminal non-fatal shootings and 29 homicides since the beginning of this year.

23 were shot.

Clark’s brother died as a result of gun violence in 2016.

It’s part of the reason why he started the organization.

“If I can do something to make a difference in the life of another young man to help save another family member to, from having to go through what we went through then to me it’s all worth the work that we’re trying to do,” Clark said.

He said that the organization takes an approach that looks at all factors.

The approach includes policy and social research, social service, and trauma-informed care treatment.

“Most of the young men who have either engaged in violent behavior or any other risky behaviors, we will be enrolling them in our program and the first step of intake is to actually do a mental evaluation on you, and to see what areas we need to work on to put you on a pathway to living and leading a productive and healthy lifestyle,” Clark said.

The Urban Policy Institute is hosting a “Policy Pitch Night.”

The free event is on December 9th at the Chattanooga City Council Chambers.

It starts at 6p.