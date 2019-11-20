Mom to Mom: Teaching Your Teen To Drive

We’re going to teach you how to teach your teen how to drive without losing your sanity.

Tip number one, pick an empty parking lot that has the least obstacles possible. That way they can practice their parking, they can back up, they can do all sorts of things to get ready for the main highway.

- Advertisement -

Tip two, practice often. As parents, we are really tired after a long day of working, but we really just need to make time for our kids so they can get as much practice in as possible.

Tip number three, two or more teachers are better than one. So if you have maybe a close friend that is willing to work with them, that would be perfect, because then their stress level and yours is definitely a lot lower.

Tip number four, try to keep those emotions in check. If you’re feeling stressed out, angry, or upset, it’s going to do nothing but upset your child, and then it’s dangerous for everyone involved.

Tip number five, expect those oops moments to happen. I mean, they’re just starting to learn how to drive, so they’re not going to be perfect. Make sure you do a review when you’re finished. Talk about the positives, the negatives, and remember they’re your kids and we love them.

Visit the Mom To Mom page for more stories or visit the Mom To Mom Facebook page.