ETOWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A jury finds Joseph Wielzen guilty of murder of a woman in McMinn County two years ago.

He was charged with raping and killing Kelsey Burnette and dumping her body in a trash can in Etowah.

- Advertisement -

The body was found three days after she was reported missing.

The sentencing will be on Thursday.

He faces up to Life Without Parole.

(See our story on the original murder above from 2017)