McCallie Hopes to Punch Ticket to State Title Game on Friday

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) It has been 13 years since McCallie has played for a state football title.

They have a chance to make it happen again this Friday.

Big Blue entertains Ensworth in the state semi-finals with the winner punching their ticket to Cookeville and the championship game.

For a veteran coach like Ralph Potter, it’s always nice to practice in late November.

Said Potter:”You know it’s a different feel. Sometimes I’m really thinking about that and appreciative of it. This year it’s just like we should be here.”

McCallie was in this same semi-final playoff spot last year before losing 10-7 to MUS.

Said Potter:”Felt like we missed an opportunity last year. We were one game away of going to the championship game.”

Said quarterback DeAngelo Hardy:”It’s something that you use as your motivation. Something we had in our locker room earlier in the year.”

The Blue Tornado tackle Ensworth on Friday.

A team that beat McCallie 33-29 just three weeks ago.

Said Potter:”Yeah we were ahead 10-0. Dropped a punt inside of our own ten, and they got some momentum. That’s the strength of their team. You know they don’t even have to block a play really well, and they can still make a play.”

Said Hardy:”They have a lot of talented players, but so do we, and we’re ready. It’s going to be a fight. It’s going to be a dog-fight Friday, and we are prepared for it.”

Rain is in the forecast on Friday, but McCallie should be used to it after playing in a quagmire on October 25th at Spears Stadium.

Said Hardy:”That game was kind of. That game was terrible. Obviously the conditions were terrible. I remember I got tackled first play. It felt like I dove in a swimming pool. (laughter)

Said defensive lineman T.J. Mason:”I feel like it’s good because we know how that feels and how we can play in it. I feel like that’s an advantage for us. We’ve played on this field before in those types of conditions.”