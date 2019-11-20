Grammy Awards 2020: Full list of nominees

“CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King joined returning Grammys host Alicia Keys and Bebe Rexha to announce this year’s Grammy nominations for four top categories on “CBS This Morning” Wednesday.

Here is the full list of 2020 nominees:

Record Of The Year:

  • “Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
  • “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
  • “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
  • “Hard Place” — H.E.R.
  • “Talk” — Khalid
  • “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  • “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
  • “Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year

  • “I, I” — Bon Iver
  • “Norman F***ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey
  • “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
  • “Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
  • “I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.
  • “7” — Lil Nas X
  • “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo
  • “Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year

  • “Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
  • “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
  • “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
  • “Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
  • “Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
  • “Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
  • “Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
  • “Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

  • Black Pumas
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Rosalía
  • Tank and the Bangas
  • Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • “Spirit” — Beyoncé
  • “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
  • “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
  • “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
  • “You Need to Calm Down” — Taylor Swift 

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • “The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé
  • “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
  • “Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
  • “No. 6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran
  • “Lover”  — Taylor Swift 

Best Dance Recording

  • “Linked” — Bonobo
  • “Got to Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers
  • “Piece of Your Heart” — Meduza Featuring Goodboys
  • “Underwater” — RÜFÜS DU SOL
  • “Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Rock Album

  • “Amo” — Bring Me The Horizon
  • “Social Cues” — Cage The Elephant
  • “In The End” — The Cranberries
  • “Trauma” — I Prevail
  • “Feral Roots” — Rival Sons

Best R&B Performance

  • “Love Again”  Daniel Caesar & Brandy
  • “Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
  • “Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
  • “Roll Some Mo”  — Lucky Daye
  • “Come Home” — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000 

Best Rap Album

  • “Revenge of the Dreamers III” — Dreamville
  • “Championships” — Meek Mill
  • “I Am > I Was” — 21 Savage
  • “Igor” — Tyler, The Creator
  • “The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae

Best Country Song

  • “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
  • “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
  • “It All Comes Out in the Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
  • “Some of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
  • “Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

  • “Thirsty Ghost” — Sara Gazarek
  • “Love & Liberation” — Jazzmeia Horn
  • “Alone Together” — Catherine Russell
  • “12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding
  • “Screenplay” — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Gospel Album

  • “Long Live Love” — Kirk Franklin
  • “Goshen” — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
  • “Tunnel Vision” — Gene Moore
  • “Settle Here” — William Murphy
  • “Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album” — CeCe Winans 

Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album

  • “X 100PRE” — Bad Bunny
  • Oasis” — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
  • “Indestructible” — Flor De Toloache
  • “Almadura” — iLe
  • “El Mal Querer” — Rosalía

Best Americana Album

  • Years to Burn” — Calexico And Iron & Wine
  • “Who Are You Now” — Madison Cunningham
  • “Oklahoma” — Keb’ Mo’
  • Tales of America” — J.S. Ondara
  • “Walk Through Fire” — Yola

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

  • “Beastie Boys Book” — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers
  • “Becoming” — Michelle Obama
  • “I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor” — Eric Alexandrakis
  • “Mr. Know-It-All” — John Waters
  • “Sekou Andrews & The String Theory” — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Song Written For Visual Media

  • “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
  • “Girl in the Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’
  • “I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
  • “Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
  • “Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria 

Best Music Film

  • “Homecoming” — Beyoncé
  • “Remember My Name” — David Crosby
  • “Birth of the Cool” — (Miles Davis)
  • “Shangri-La” — (Various Artists)
  • “Anima” — Thom Yorke

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, on CBS.

