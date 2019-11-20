Emilia Clarke says been pressured to film nude scenes

Emilia Clarke appeared in several nude scenes for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones” — but that doesn’t mean she’s comfortable filming them for other projects, the actress clarified this week.

Clarke revealed that several producers have requested she embody her inner Khaleesi and film nude scenes for other projects. One even suggested she would be letting “Thrones” fans down if she didn’t bare it all.

“I’m a lot more savvy about what I’m comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing,” Clarke said on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “I’ve had fights on set before where I’m like, ‘No, sheet stays up,’ and they’re like, ‘You don’t wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.’ And I’m like, ‘F*** you.'”

“I feel like I’ve seen enough now to know what’s actually needed,” she added.

Emilia Clarke on “Games of Thrones”

Clarke said she initially committed to the graphic nudity of “Thrones” because she was an inexperienced 23-year-old actress fresh out of drama school.

“I’m floating through this first season and I have no idea what I’m doing; I have no idea what any of this is,” she said. “I’ve never been on a film set like this before. I’d been on a film set twice before then, and I’m now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don’t know what I’m meant to do, and I don’t know what’s expected of me, and I don’t know what you want, and I don’t know what I want.”

Clarke also praised her “Thrones” co-star Jason Momoa, AKA Khal Drogo, for making her feel completely comfortable on set. He encouraged her to create boundaries for herself and advocated for her well being on set.

“He took care of me too, in an environment where I didn’t know I needed to be taken care of,” Clarke said. “He was an experienced actor who had done a bunch of stuff before coming onto this. He was like, ‘Sweetie, this is how it’s meant to be and this is how it’s not meant to be and I’m going to make sure that that’s the f***ing case.’ So he was always like, ‘Can we get her a f***ing robe?”