Chattanooga community honors brain cancer victim

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga community is honoring a young woman who died of brain cancer.

Friends of Hallie Smith are holding a prayer and fundraising event in memory of her.

The 26-year-old passed away earlier this month after a short battle with Glioblastoma.

Friends say she loved animals and had made plans to pursue her education as a vet. They say she was a light in their lives.

Two of her friends, Christan Cooper and Shelby Kooser, decided to organize a fundraiser to help her family out.

“We both are local business owners and we have some contacts. We started calling some of our friends and it seemed liked within seconds…,” Cooper said.

“Everyone was ready to donate and help. I mean it was incredible what Chattanooga has done,” Kooser added.

The one hour prayer will start on Thursday at 6 p.m. on Station Street. It is open for anyone to attend. People can also donate.

The fundraising event will be after at Regan’s Place and it’s already sold out.

If you are interested in donating online, click here.