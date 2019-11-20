Abraham Lincoln arrested after bank robbery call in Collegedale

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The name is real, but the crime was not.

Collegedale Police got a confusing call on Wednesday.

Someone from First Horizon Bank called 911 to say they were being robbed.

A man had passed a teller a note saying she was being robbed and to call the police.

When they got their, they found that a 51 year old named Abraham Lincoln was the suspect.

He had been waiting for them.

It turns out he hadn’t really robbed the bank.

He just told officers he wanted to go to jail for other things he had done in his life.

Police contacted the District Attorney’s Office.

And since no one was hurt and no money was taken, police charged Lincoln with Filing a False Report and Disorderly Conduct.