I-24 Vehicle fire backs up traffic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A tractor trailer fire on I-24 East Bound at Spring Creek Road backed up traffic Wednesday night.

It also sent police and fire crews out in force.

It took place near the split with Interstate 75.

Chattanooga Fire department says the fire involved a tractor trailer and the truck is a complete loss.

Part of the trees nearby were also on fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

Traffic was backed up for miles.

The ramp from 24 to 75 is shut down for now until cleanup and the investigation is complete.