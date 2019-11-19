Weather Update: Tuesday Afternoon’s Forecast – November 19th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Some Passing Clouds Tuesday, But Pretty Quiet Weather Wise For Awhile!



High clouds will continue to stream through for Tuesday afternoon, but still looking dry. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to near 60. Becoming fair Tuesday night and chilly again by Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 30’s.

Tomorrow: Lots of sunshine and very nice for Wednesday with highs in the low 60’s, which is right at normal. Still looking dry for Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the 60’s.

Increasing clouds Friday with rain most likely later Friday through Saturday morning, then breezy, and cooler for much of the weekend.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 61 & 39.

