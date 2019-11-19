UTC Women Drop to 1-4 After Road Loss to Cincinnati

(gomocs.com) CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 72-53 at Cincinnati Tuesday night at the Fifth Third Arena. The Mocs are now 1-4 overall and the Bearcats improve to 3-2.

After getting behind 42-26 to start the third period, Chattanooga strung together a 17-5 run to make it a four-point game, 47-43, with 1:39 to play in the frame. The Mocs scored seven points off three Bearcat turnovers in the period, outscoring UC 17-12.

However, Cincinnati went on a 9-0 run that started at the end of the third and spilled over into the final quarter and pushed its lead back to double digits.

The Bearcats scored five quick points to start the third prompting a timeout from head coach Katie Burrows just over a minute into the period. The Mocs reset and came out firing.

Bouldin got off a 3-pointer from the left corner. It bounced off the rim, but UC’s Antionette Miller was called for her second personal foul and Bouldin dropped in all three free throws to make it 42-29.

The Bearcats missed their next attempt and a forced turnover by the Mocs put the ball back in Bouldin’s hands. She squared up for her second 3-point attempt of the period and was fouled again. However, this time, she was able to drain the shot for a four-point play and make it a 42-33 game less than two minutes later.

The Bearcats responded with a layup and forced a turnover, but missed a 3-point attempt on the other end.

After a couple more missed shots from both teams, Abbey Cornelius drew a foul on a layup and made one of her two free throws. UC got the point back with one made charity shot on their end on two attempts.

Cincinnati missed a shot on their end of the court and Eboni Williams grabbed the rebound and converted a jumper for the Mocs sparking a 9-0 run.

She got a steal and NaKeia Burks made the first of her two free throw attempts. Burks then got a steal of her own and hit a jumper to cut the lead to single digits, 47-39 with 3:15 to go in the quarter.

The Mocs got a stop on the other end but a turnover and foul gave Cincinnati a chance to score with free throws, but couldn’t make the shots.

Burks sank another pair of free throws and Cornelius capped off the run with a layup, cutting the Bearcats lead to 47-43 with 1:39 to play in the frame. UTC shot 57.1 percent in the third quarter and was 8-of-19 in the second half.

Cincinnati was able to put it away early and outscored UTC 23-10 in the final quarter for the win.

Bouldin led UTC with 17 points. She was 3-of-6 from the 3-point line and made all four of her free throw attempts in the third period. Burks had nine points for the Mocs and had a career-high five assists and was 3-of-4 from the free throw line. Dena Jarrells had a career-best seven points on 2-of-5 from the field with a 3-pointer and both free throws. Williams led the Mocs with five rebounds and added six points.

Chattanooga was 18-of-45 (40%) for the game and 13-of-16 (81.3%) from the free throw line. UTC out-rebounded the Bearcats 36-24 and got 16 points from its bench.

Cincinnati was led by Ilmar’I Thomas with a game-high 29 points and seven rebounds. Antionette Miller (14) and Sam Rodgers (12) also scored in double digits and the three combined for 10 assists. Addaya Moore and Chellia Watson each grabbed seven rebounds while Miller and Moore had four assists each.

The Bearcats were 27-of-57 (47.4%) from the field shot 63.6 percent (14-of-22) from the free throw line.

The Mocs will travel to Louisville to face No. 8/9 Cardinals Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will be carried live on the ACC Network.