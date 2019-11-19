Tyner Beat East Hamilton to Tip Off High School Basketball Season

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The high school basketball season tipped off across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday evening. In a battle of teams that each won over 20 games last season, the Tyner Rams escaped the ‘Canes confines at East Hamilton with a 54-50 victory. The Rams led 26-20 at halftime. After East Hamilton went up late in the third quarter, the Rams managed to pull away for the slim victory. Both teams were rusty for the first game of the year. Plenty of turnovers and sloppy play, including nearly 20 fouls in the first quarter alone. Kobe Smith led Tyner in scoring with 17 points