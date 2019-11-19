Ronto Tipton, Aaron Swafford, and Elijah Howard Mr Football Finalists

(press release) The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the 18th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 7. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category were announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com today at 11:00 a.m. CST / 12:00 p.m. EST. The three finalists for each award that were announced today will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

- Advertisement -

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2019 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

This is the 35th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

More than 400 people, including the 30 finalists, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, are expected to attend the 2019 luncheon.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.

2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon

Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg

Holden Willis, Greenback

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cooper Baugus, Peabody

Aaron Swafford, Meigs County

Terry Wilkins, Fairley

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Donoven McCallister, Upperman

James Moore, Stratford

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Tim Coutras, Nolensville

Will McDonald, Livingston Academy

Ty Youngblood, Greeneville

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Spencer Briggs, Gallatin

Ja’sean Parks, Beech

Elijah Young, South-Doyle

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Bryson Eason, Whitehaven

Conner Murphy, Blackman

Lincoln Pare, Houston

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian

Kemari McGowan, MTCS

Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Austin Hill, ECS

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

Nick Semptimphelter, BGA

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Elijah Howard, Baylor

Jabari Small, Briarcrest

Omari Thomas, Briarcrest

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Luke Akers, Ravenwood

Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy

Zeke Rankin, Alcoa