Ronto Tipton, Aaron Swafford, and Elijah Howard Mr Football Finalists

(press release) The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the 18th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 7. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category were announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com today at 11:00 a.m. CST / 12:00 p.m. EST. The three finalists for each award that were announced today will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2019 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”
This is the 35th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
More than 400 people, including the 30 finalists, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, are expected to attend the 2019 luncheon.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.
2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon
Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg
Holden Willis, Greenback
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cooper Baugus, Peabody
Aaron Swafford, Meigs County
Terry Wilkins, Fairley
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Donoven McCallister, Upperman
James Moore, Stratford
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Tim Coutras, Nolensville
Will McDonald, Livingston Academy
Ty Youngblood, Greeneville
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Spencer Briggs, Gallatin
Ja’sean Parks, Beech
Elijah Young, South-Doyle
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Bryson Eason, Whitehaven
Conner Murphy, Blackman
Lincoln Pare, Houston
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian
Kemari McGowan, MTCS
Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Austin Hill, ECS
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
Nick Semptimphelter, BGA
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Elijah Howard, Baylor
Jabari Small, Briarcrest
Omari Thomas, Briarcrest
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Luke Akers, Ravenwood
Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy
Zeke Rankin, Alcoa