Police: White teen girl aimed to attack black Georgia church

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Police say a white teenage girl is accused of plotting to attack a mostly black church in north Georgia.

Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said in a Tuesday statement that Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church was targeted because it is a predominantly black congregation. Parrish said students, school administrators and law officers worked together to thwart a “potentially horrific incident.”

Parrish says Gainesville High School students told administrators that the 16-year-old had a notebook with detailed plans to kill worshippers at the church.

The police chief says the girl is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder. She’s being held in a youth detention center in Gainesville.

Other details of the alleged plot weren’t immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

Gainesville is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

