Officers from 7 agencies hunt down suspect on Alabama/Georgia line

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – 28 year old Jared Lance Haggard from Higdon was wanted in three counties on various charges.

Early this morning, officers from each of them gathered to act on information on where he might be.

They went to a home on Sand Mountain, west of Trenton.

The agencies included Deputies and Agents with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Interdiction and Narcotics Unit, U.S. Marshalls, ALEA Narcotics Task Force, Henagar Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Haggard wasn’t there when they arrived at 6 AM.

But eventually, he rode up on a stolen ATV.

He fled into Georgia, abandoned the ATV in the woods and took off on foot.

Officers caught him back on the Alabama side.

Dekalb County Sheriff Eric Weldon says the manhunt today began with a theft investigation months ago.

“This apprehension is huge for our department and our county. Mr. Haggard has stolen a lot of possession from our citizens and citizens of surrounding counties. Our deputies, agents, investigators have done a fantastic job with the theft investigations and this apprehension which has spanned six months.”

Today’s chase added several new charges to his list, including possession of meth.

Here are the charges he was wanted on before Tuesday:

Outstanding Warrants in DeKalb County:

– Probation Violation

– Theft of Property 3rd Degree (x4)

– Illegal Possession of a Credit Card

– Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree (x2)

– Possession of Controlled Substance

– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

– Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

– Attempt to Elude

– Theft of Property 2nd Degree

– Burglary 3rd Degree (x3)

Jackson County:

– Escape

– Probation Revocation

– Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth)

Sheriff Welden adds “The Northern part of our county can sleep more peacefully knowing he’s in custody.”