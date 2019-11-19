Mocs Softball Team Hosting Team USA in April

(gomocs.com) OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga softball program will face the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT) inside Jim Frost Stadium on April 7, 2020, as part of the “Stand Beside Her” tour which will bounce through the United States ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

The Chattanooga Sports Committee (CSC), in partnership with both UTC and USA Softball, are official hosts of the event.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Olympic movement by hosting Team USA on their route to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games,” said Chattanooga Sports Committee President Tim Morgan.

For many years, Chattanooga has been recognized as the “capital” of girls’ fast-pitch softball in the Eastern United States. Originally named the Stadium of 1,000 Dreams, Jim Frost Stadium was created as a place to showcase talents of thousands of young women who dream of softball glory.

“The City of Chattanooga is excited to once again bring back Team USA to Frost Stadium. We have worked hard to define ourselves as a softball destination, and our facilities are a win with the teams who play here,” said City of Chattanooga Director of Recreation Greta Hayes.

Fans will have the rare opportunity to watch Team USA scrimmage the defending Southern Conference Champions in a single game with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

“Having the opportunity to coach Internationally for the last couple years [assistant coach on Team Mexico], I know how exciting it is to play Team USA,” said head coach Frank Reed.

“I know our kids are going to be very excited for the opportunity to play Team USA. The Chattanooga community is a softball community so I know they’ll come out in full force to watch this great team the United States has put together.”

The USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT) looks to win its fourth Olympic Gold Medal in team history and first since 2004 (Athens). Olympic competition begins July 22, 2020 and will wrap up with the Gold Medal game on July 28.

The team earned Silver in 2008 (Beijing) before the sport was removed from Olympic competition ahead of the 2012 and 2016 games. The USA Softball Olympic team will make its second appearance at Jim Frost Stadium, last scrimmaging the Mocs back in 2000 before capturing Gold in Sydney, Australia.

“We’re excited to host this special occasion and we’re extremely grateful to be a part of it,” concluded Reed.