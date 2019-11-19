Mocs Beat the Odds to Stay in the Race For a Share of SoCon Title

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Didn’t appear to be a lot of promise for the Mocs football team this year.

New head coach.

Several transfers.

Daunting schedule.

But good things happen when you keep fighting.

Now Chattanooga enters their regular season finale with a 6-5 record and an outside shot at a piece of the conference title.

Mocs head coach Rusty Wright introduced himself at his introductory press conference by saying”I’m home.”

While Wright declared he was home, he didn’t have a home for spring drills thanks to flooding at Scrappy Moore Field.

Said Wright:”Last spring. Traveling all over North Georgia and Chattanooga. I was oof. Wasn’t sure I had made the right decision to come down here.” (Chuckles)

Then after the Mocs second game against Jacksonville State, Wright questioned things even more.

Said Wright:”Because when we played Jax State, I told them in the locker room that I didn’t think we were a football team. I thought we were a bunch of guys out there just playing football.”

Said Mocs quarterback Nick Tiano:”Kind of built week-by-week. Obviously we started out with such a tough schedule. Every flaw we had was exposed early by good teams. It took us a few games to kind of figure out who we were as a team. I think now that we have come together and kind of learned our identity, we’ve become pretty good. Pretty tough to beat. I’m proud of the way we have all handled it.”

Mocs learned to fight to the end, and it paid off with their come from behind victory over the Citadel last weekend.

Said Wright as he went crowd surfing into his players after the win:”I was a little worried I was going to get dropped. I wasn’t sure we had enough in there to pick me up when it was all said and done.”

If the Mocs beat VMI and the Citadel beats Wofford, Chattanooga would share the SoCon title.

Said linebacker Marshall Cooper:”He doesn’t want our minds being on making the playoffs. He wants us to just win tomorrow. Go win the practice tomorrow.”

The Mocs and VMI kick at 1pm. Coach Wright also said freshman running back Ailym Ford will miss spring practice after undergoing knee surgery last week. Ford rushed for over 1,000 yards this season before hurting his knee against Samford.