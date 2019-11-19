Grateful Gobbler T-Shirt Pick Up Begins this Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (November 19, 2019) – This year the planning committee of the Grateful Gobbler Walk is offering three days for registrants to pick up their event day t-shirts for Chattanooga’s long time Thanksgiving tradition.

T-shirts can be picked up on the following days/locations:

- Advertisement -

Saturday, November 23

10 am – 2 pm

Chattanooga Housing Authority

801 N. Holtzclaw Avenue

Chattanooga, TN

Wednesday, November 27

10 am – 6 pm

Coolidge Park (Walker Pavilion)

Thursday, November 28 (Thanksgiving morning)

6:30 am – 8 am

In addition to offering t-shirt pick up and an opportunity to purchase Turkey Day festive gear, onsite registration will be held on all three days. The cost to participate is $30 for walkers/runners 13 year and older and $20 for ages 12 and under. For those who are planning to travel out of town for the holiday or sleep in on Thanksgiving morning, you can still support the Grateful Gobbler Walk by registering either as a Virtual or Sleep Walker for $20.

100% of the proceeds of the Walk will benefit The Maclellan Shelter for Families. In addition to covering the operating expenses of the shelter, proceeds will ensure that every family has access to transportation and childcare as they search for employment opportunities and permanent housing.

For more information about the 20th Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk or to register to volunteer and/or donate, visit www.gratefulgobblerwalk.org.