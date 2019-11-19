Golden Apple: Emily Wheeler

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF) – Emily Wheeler loves children, and loves to teach.

She’s using her passion for both to help Kindergarten, and 1st grade students at Thrasher Elementary.

Jeff Paulson is the Principal at the school.

“Miss Wheeler is the kind of teacher that every child deserves. She has high expectations for kids. She wants great manners from them, great behavior and she expects them to do the very best work. Because she knows high expectations honor children.”

Wheeler says her job is very rewarding.

She always knew she would end up being a teacher.

“Well, I love children, but, and I love to instruct. It is something that, if I didn’t do it, I don’t know what else I would be doing.”

Wheeler says her profession is a calling.

She always makes sure her students know she

cares.

“You have to love them first; nurture them, give them what they need. Sometimes they need a little extra, and then they are ready to learn from you.”

Her dedication to her job has earned Emily Wheeler this week’s Golden Apple Award.