Fire destroys vacant home in Sale Creek

SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF) – A house fire in Sale Creek destroyed a single story home.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at 15240 Slabtown Road.

Firefighters from Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department rushed to the scene.

Crews found the back of the single story house was fully involved with fire.

No one was inside the home, and firefighters did a defensive attack to keep the fire from spreading into the woods.

No one was injured, and there’s no word if anyone lived there.

The cause is being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.