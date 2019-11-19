Asst. Sec. of Education Frank Brogan visits Hamilton County schools

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The U-S Assistant Secretary of Education visits Hamilton County Schools that are rethinking how they teach students.

Frank Brogan wanted to tour schools that are doing things differently than the traditional education model.

This morning, he started at Tyner Academy.

He visited their three Future Ready Institutes.

The program prepares students for post-secondary education and careers in fields like teaching, technology and health sciences.

Brogan says he enjoys seeing first hand the success of the Future Ready Institutes.

“It not only does my heart good. It continues to help me take these ideas to other schools, that these schools are looking for something new and innovative to work with their students about.”

After Tyner, Brogan visited the Ivy Academy in Soddy-Daisy.