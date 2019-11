CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police arrest a teenager for a September homicide.

40-year-old Marshon Langford was killed.

The 15-year-old boy faces several charges including, Criminal Homicide, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon while in the Commission of a Felony, and Reckless Endangerment.

He is currently in custody in Walker County.

According to Chattanooga Police, he will be extradited to Hamilton County at a later date.