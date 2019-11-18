Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – November 18th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Cool Mornings & Mild Afternoons, Rain Returns Late Thursday.



A quiet morning ahead with partly cloudy, skies letting temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

Monday afternoon looks nice, with sunshine & clouds mixed, & highs will staying in the mid 50’s. No rain today, tomorrow, or Wednesday.

Overnight: A few more clouds with lows in the mid & upper 30’s.

Tomorrow: Tuesday will stay cool, with a few more clouds mixed in with the sunshine, & highs in the city around 57.

Wednesday: We’ll see partly cloudy skies & highs nearing 60. We’ll see mid 60’s on Thursday, and that’s our next rain day. The shower chances will continue for Thursday evening through Saturday.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 63 & 41

