Vols Prepare For Final Road Test at Missouri

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The well-rested Vols are energized heading into their final road game of the regular season at Missouri on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Preparing for action after last week’s open weekend, Tennessee has narrowed its focus to executing a complete game for its last two outings in regular season play.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt is confident in the team’s desire to continue its upward trajectory if it takes care of the details and keeps its internal fight.

“I’ve said this all along, this group of guys enjoys being around each other, we enjoy being around them and we still as a team have a lot to prove and our guys are looking forward to having the opportunity to try being our best on Saturday,” Pruitt said at his Monday press conference. “We have yet to play our best game, we have yet to, in my opinion, play a complete game. So, we have lots of things as a staff, as individual players, as a team, we have a lot to prove and this is a great opportunity to do it.”

Despite the team’s uptick, including winning four of its last five games and collecting a handful of individual weekly honors in that span, the Vols have more work to do and are not content with where they are yet.

“If they think that, then they are walking around with blinders on,” Pruitt said when asked if he was worried about the team being satisfied. “I mean, we have showed them lots of ways we can improve offensively, defensively and on special teams. I am pretty sure our guys understand that.

“I think that is one of the things we have improved on as a football team is just self-awareness. We know our limitations, our strengths, where we are at and where we are not. If you know those things, you can fix things.”