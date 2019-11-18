Operation Christmas Child opens collection site

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Operation Christmas Child is officially underway in Chattanooga.

One of the main collection sites was opened this afternoon at Covenant Presbyterian Church.

That’s one of three collection sites within the city of Chattanooga and one of 5,000 sites nationwide.

The shoe boxes must be filled and turned in by November 25th.

Nationwide, 11 million shoe boxes will be sent to children in over 160 countries.

Judy Foster is the site coordinator.

“This program is incredible. It’s been going on since 1993 and over 168 million boxes have been taken to children in very impoverished situations.”

These shoe box gifts can include school supplies, soap, toothbrushes and small toys.

They are packed by individuals and taken to one of the collection sites.

Operation Christmas Child is part of the Christian group, Samaritan’s Purse.