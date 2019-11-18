Ooltewah High students painting holiday windows at Walmart

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – Ooltewah High School students are using their creativity to bring some joy this holiday season.

This morning, they spent time painting windows at the Walmart on Little Debbie Parkway.

The theme was Santa’s house at the North Pole.

Students say this gives them the opportunity to have their work on display in public.

Bailey “Van” Dickson was one of the students painting on Monday.

“It really brings joy to people to see what we are doing. And as a school, it really shows what we are capable of in our department and it shows off our talents,” Dickson said.

Carrie Cook, an art teacher at Ooltewah High School, says this is a good way for students to give back to the community and learn new skills.

“My favorite part is getting to watch them work together and solve problems and to figure out how to paint on glass and how to make a very creative mural that they have come up with,” Cook said.

The window paintings will be up until January 1.