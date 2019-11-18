Managers announce new security measures at Douglas Heights Apartments

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Landmark Properties says they will make security changes after another shooting last week at the Douglas Heights apartments downtown.

“Following the incident last week, we’ve been talking with residents and guarantors to hear their concerns.”

- Advertisement -

Here are the changes:

— More security patrols

— Reducing the number of guests allowed per resident

— issuing photo IDs for residents and requiring them to carry them… no ID, no admittance

Last Thursday night, a 21 year old went to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury after a shooting at the apartments.

Last summer, three people were shot & one died, in a confrontation with a group of men outside their apartment. Three people are awaiting trial in that case.

Douglas Heights is located on Douglas Street behind Champys on MLK Boulevard.