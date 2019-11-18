Man Arrested Again For Criminally Exposing Others To HIV

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-53 Year-old Chester Bennett has been arrested for exposing HIV to others.

According to police, Bennett and his girlfriend got into an argument on Friday because she would not let him back into their home.

- Advertisement -

His girlfriend told police that she found out on Wednesday that Bennett had HIV.

According to a report, she did not know this information previously and found out after viewing findings from a previous court case in which Bennett pled guilty to multiple charges of criminal exposure to HIV.

Police took a stolen weapon out of the home.

According to police, Bennett admitted that he was hiding the gun for his step-brother who was on the run in Washington DC.

Bennett is charged with four counts of criminal exposure to HIV, domestic assault, unlawful possession of a handgun, and other charge