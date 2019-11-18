Howard drama department wins state awards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The drama department at the Howard School has come a long way in just a year.

Two of the school’s students won acting awards from a state competition.

- Advertisement -

It’s a big achievement for this fairly new program.

John Lennon is the head of the Theatre Department at Howard.

He’s excited about how far they’ve come.

Related Article: EPB Poetry Contest

“The things that theatre does for kids, you can’t. It’s not about going to Broadway. It’s about what theater does for a group of kids and so we want to expand on that. We have come from a showcase, with just the students in my class, to cast auditions, cast full show. And last weekend we went to the Tennessee Theatre Association competition.”

Students Annteria Evans and Mekhi Jones won all state awards at that competition.

Evans is a Junior at the school, and was surprised she won.

“I was like, was that really my name? I was like no, it was. And I got excited. I was like, oh yeah, I get to I get to go home and bring home something good like a medal.”

Lennon says the drama department also got superior, and excellent ratings at that competition.

He says this is just the beginning for the program.