Hixson Apartment Shooting Update.

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF)- It was a busy scene with police lights flooding the Greendale Way as officers were responding to a shooting shortly after 11 p.m.

“We’re interviewing witnesses, potential witnesses at this time and just working it. It’s still very early stages of this.”, says Chattanooga LT. Charlie Brown.

According to investigators the suspect left before they arrived.

“We were told that there was noise, shots fired and a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers arrived on the scene and found a male victim shot in the head.

Police say a 17 year old was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

After being out at the complex for the better part of the afternoon, I received mixed reactions from neighbors. One mother tells me she isn’t too worried about the community safety.

Other people tell me that they are concerned because this is not the first gun violence incident. Some people say they won’t even let their kids go out of the house and play anymore.

A family friend of the victim who preferred not to be identified, “This gun violence needs to stop. It affects more people than they think, what if there were other kids outside and a stray bullet hit one of them.”

She just wanted answers on the situation.

“This is ridiculous. A senseless crime for what.”

The 17 year old victim is in critical condition suffering from the gun shot wound to the head.