Hamilton County Teachers Town Hall Meeting Covered Many Hot Topics

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Hamilton County teachers held a town hall meeting today. The main topics? Teachers’ pay and budgeting issues.

Teachers had the opportunity to express their concerns with school board members and county commissioners.

They asked Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson if he had a plan in place in case teachers went on strike.

Many more questions were asked but not all were answered,

Teachers ARE concerned because not all of the officials were present at the meeting but the ones that were did appreciate the feedback.

Katherlyn Geter, Hamilton County Commissioner District 5 says, “Why we’re doing this today because this is apart of the solution your voice is what is key to this. You represent, just because we are your commissioners and we do represent you and sit up and make decisions but ultimately we gotta here from you.”

Teachers are planning on having future town hall meetings to discuss their concerns.