Collegedale gets review of police department

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) – Collegedale City Commissioners hear the results of a review of the police department at their meeting Monday night.

The majority of Collegedale Police Officers seem to be satisfied with their job.

- Advertisement -

That’s what UT’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service consultants found in a Comprehensive Management Review of the department.

It’s a study Collegedale Commissioners wanted to happen.

“It’s been a while since this type of evaluation has been done, and so we felt this would be a good time to find out where we needed to make improvements and we like the accolades of what we are doing well,” Mayor Katie Lamb said.

The consultants reviewed everything from policy and procedures, to training.

They also did interviews.

They found that a very small number of officers are unhappy with management and management decisions.

According to the report, a few officers suggested they were fearful of their jobs if they did not agree with officers who are close with a commissioner.

“I’m not part of the situation. I’ve stayed clear of that, that some of the police got too close to some of the commissioners and they felt like they could get what they wanted through that commissioner, but you know I hate to even say that to you,” Mayor Lamb said.

Turnover in the department is high, but the report states that’s something most every police department in the state is experiencing.

Some recommendations moving forward include pursuing law enforcement accreditation and monthly meetings between the city manager and officers.

Mayor Lamb said she feels like all the recommendations can be done and overall is happy about the review results.

“I can’t say that I’m surprised because I’ve always felt like we’ve had a good department and I think this just verified it in our commissioners’ minds all together and citywide,” she said.

One thing the consultants steered clear of is the allegation of a quota system with the department.

They did so because it’s being investigated by the TBI.

News 12 spoke with a TBI spokesperson about their investigation.

He said their case remains active and ongoing, but is in its final stages.