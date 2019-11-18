Chick-fil-A halts donations to 3 groups against gay marriage

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Chick-fil-A is ending donations to three groups that oppose gay marriage in an effort to halt protests and broaden its customer base.

- Advertisement -

But the move has angered some of the fast food chain’s fans.

The Atlanta-based company says starting next year, it will focus its giving on three areas: hunger, homelessness and education.

In a statement, Chick-fil-A President Tim Tassopoulos says the company – which is closed on Sundays – will still consider donations to faith-based groups. The company wouldn’t say whether it will consider an organization’s position on gay rights before donating.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

____________

(WDEF) – Two of the groups that are losing Chick-fil-A donations are the Salvation Army and FCA.

The Restaurant chain has been getting some backlash today to the announcement, claiming they are caving in.

Chick-fil-A has recently grown to the third largest fast food chain in the country, and topped many consumer favorite lists.

But it has run into problems, especially overseas, because of LGBT protests.

When ThinkProgress revealed earlier this year the donations to the Salvation Army and FCA, several airports pulled their concessions.

The chain has been protested in Canada and Britain, ending in the closure of their only British location.

The announcement has not, initially, won over any of their LGBT critics.