HIXSON, Tennessee (WDEF)-The Greater Chattanooga Darts Association hosted the 36th Annual Choo Choo Classic today.

The darts tournament was held at Sweet Melissa’s Billiards in Hixson.

This tournament helps raise money for the Tennessee Area 4 Special Olympics.

People from all over came to participate today.

Special Olympic athlete Sam Reeves says, “It’s very awesome to see new athletes come out and everything to try this. It makes my heart feel warm.”

Sweet Melissa’s Billiards owner, Lisa Smith says, “I’m just happy to be able to have a place that’s nice enough that I can open my doors to give. And every year, I hope that want to come back here every year so that we will be able to host this event.”