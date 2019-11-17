Vets To Resources Ribbon Cutting

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – Vets to Resources had its official ribbon cutting ceremony today.

Veteran Vincent Spann opened this resource center after he came back from deployment and couldn’t find a place that assists veterans with employment.

Spann says, “So, we’re going to be connecting Veterans to state agencies, federal agencies, local organizations that will help get the resources that they so desperately need to create a better quality of life for them and their family.”

Vets to Resources will be open 5:30 to 8:30 Monday through Friday nights and every 2nd and 4th Saturday.