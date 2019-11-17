Parkridge Healthcare Fall Festival Reveals Big Announcement

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Habitat for Humanity, Parkridge Health System, Orchard Knob Association and United Way all came together today for the Parkridge Health System’s fall festival.

They announced that Habitat for humanity will be renovating five homes in the Orchard Knob neighborhood.

They are calling it the Orchard Knob Collaborative.

Deborah Deal, the chief nursing officer at Parkridge says, “Really our mantra and our legacy with HCA is care like family and we feel like part of what we need to do is care for our neighborhood.”

Parkridge Health sits in the middle of the Orchard Knob community and today at their fall festival, they announced a big improvement coming to the neighborhood.

Parkridge and its parent company HCA health care have donated 40-thousand dollars to initiate this project that will renovate or rebuild five homes in the neighborhood.

The United Way of Greater Chattanooga is excited to see the neighborhood coming together to make an impact.

The President and CEO of United Way of Chattanooga, Lesley Scearce says, ” So, we’ve teamed up. To start with revitalizing homes and start with housing. We know it’s bigger than that it’s about how do we build a connected community so that every single one of our neighbors can thrive.”

Marrevene Noel who has lived in Orchard Knob for over 30 years is happy that everything is finally falling into place.

Noel says, “It means a great deal. The people that are here want to stay here. But as we age, the homes also age and it needs some tender loving care. So, this right here has been an answer to a prayer that we have been having for a very long time.”

Habitat for Humanity says that this will not just be about building homes but it is all apart of a bigger plan.

David Butler, the President and CEO of Habitat For Humanity Greater Chattanooga says, “We have a vision of not only repairing homes, building homes in the Orchard Knob area but really making a transformative difference in the community.”

Parkridge Health is very loved by the community that surrounds it and they want to continue to see it grow.