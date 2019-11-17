Fatal Crash On I-24 East

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- A 30-year-old man is dead after a Saturday night crash on I-24 East.

Police closed off lanes of traffic, backing up the interstate for hours.

According to Chattanooga police, a man driving a motorcycle was traveling near mile marker 184 at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of an International semi-truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was unaware that the truck was hit. He left the scene but has since been located.

If you have any information about this incident, contact CPD.