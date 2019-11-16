Scott is guy who CCS ‘counts on’

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Christian reached the second round of the playoffs in large part thanks junior running back Traveon Scott.

Even with sharing snaps with an already talented Chargers backfield, Scott still managed to rush for over 700 yards.

“He’s one of the guys who we count on, not only offensively but defensively,” Coach Mark Mariakis said. “He’s a motivator. He’s a team player. He coaches up the young talent on our team.”

Running back Traveon Scott brings that energy to the field every week, but you won’t catch his teammates calling him Traveon. He goes by Tink. Why?

“I used to stink when I was a baby, so it rhymes with Tink, so they named me Tink,” Scott said.

“It fits him. It fits,” Mariakis said. “You know, he’s such a great kid. And we’ve got so many good kids, but they’re fun to be around.”

Fun to watch play football, too.

“Tink gives us that explosion on offense. He’s got great speed. Great vision. Can be a guy that could carry it 20 times a game but we’re so versatile with our other backs in the backfield he shares the spotlight and is okay with that,” Mariakis said.

Scott also shares the field with his twin brother, Treveon, or as everyone else calls him, Cheese.

“It’s amazing. I love playing with him every single day. It’s like having my little bitty brother with me every day,” Treveon Scott said.

“He inspires me as a big brother. He always watches over me, makes sure I’m working hard. Some days when I want to give up, he tells me I have to push through and have a purpose,” Traveon Scott said.

The Scott twins are the only Chargers that play both sides of the ball. Besides his nine touchdowns on the year, Traveon has 35 tackles as well.

“He works very hard. He inspires me a lot,” Treveon Scott said. “I know that might be hard to say but he does actually inspire me a lot. He makes me want to come to practice and work hard as he do.”

“You don’t have to worry about what he’s doing,” Mariakis said. “He’s a kid who just puts his nose to the grind and just goes for it. I wish I had a team of him. If I coached those kind of kids my whole career there’d still be hair on my head.”

