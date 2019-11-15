Weather Update: Friday Afternoon’s Forecast – November 15th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) A Pretty Slow Warming Trend Through The Weekend!



Lingering clouds will hold on for awhile on Friday afternoon, and it will be breezy as well. Highs will settle into the low 50’s. Fair and cold Friday with lows by Saturday morning around freezing. After a frosty start, Saturday is looking great with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 50’s. Becoming partly cloudy for Sunday but still pretty nice with highs back in the upper 50’s.

- Advertisement -

Highs will stay in the 50’s for Monday and Tuesday with a spotty shower possible and more clouds for Tuesday. Highs are expected to reach the low 60’s by Thursday of next week.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 63 & 41

Don’t forget to bring in the pets, tender vegetation, and check on your elderly neighbors!

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.