Victim dies from house fire in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – One person was killed and another in critical condition after a house fire in East Ridge.

It happened in the 13 hundred block of Adonna Lane around 10:30 last night.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, firefighters reported seeing heavy fire coming from the home.

Neighbors alerted crews that there were still people inside the home.

Fire crews pulled out two people from the home who were unconscious.

62-year old James Robertson died from his injuries.

62 year old Lisa Crowe is in critical condition.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.