Tennessee Aquarium teaches kids about recycling oil and plastics

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Visitors at the Tennessee Aquarium learn about the importance of recycling used oil and plastics.

Different events were held at the aquarium in honor of America Recycles Day.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation experts say used motor oil is insoluble and slow to downgrade.

They say it is one of the top pollutants in our rivers, lakes and streams.

It can be refined as motor oil or used as fuel oil.

Environmental scientist Brianna Rives says it’s important for people to recycle it.

“One gallon of used oil can contaminate a million gallons of water, which is a lot of water. So Tennessee has amazing aquatic wildlife and we want to make sure that we keep them nice and happy.”

There are more than 11 hundred used oil collection sites in Tennessee.