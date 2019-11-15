TDFN Scoreboard: November 15th, 2019

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WDEF) – It’s time for Touchdown Friday Night! We’ll keep the scoreboard updated throughout the evening. Tweet us your team’s score using the hashtag #TDFN12 then tune in tonight at 11:15 p.m. for highlights! Don’t forget to catch a recap of the action Saturday morning at noon on our Overtime show!
Tennessee:
Clay County 6 – South Pittsburg 42
Whitwell 0 – Gordonsville 10
Trousdale County 21 – Tyner 7
Bledsoe County 7 – Watertown 21
South Greene 0 – Meigs County 39
Red Bank 14 – Upperman 0
Rhea County 10 – Powell 27
CCS 0 – CPA 14
MBA 12 – Baylor 7
Christian Brothers 0 – McCallie 28
Georgia:
Trion 6 – Commerce 9
Chattooga 0 – Callaway 47
Monroe Area 7 – North Murray 14
Morgan County 10 – Calhoun 17
Sonoraville 0 – Jefferson 0
Madison County 7 – Ridgeland 13
St. Pius X 14 – Heritage 7
Northwest Whitfield 14 – Oconee County 21
Dalton 3 – Dacula 28