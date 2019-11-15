Police investigate another shooting at Douglas Heights Apartments

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police confirm they responded to a second shooting this year at Douglas Heights Apartments.

The call came in around eleven Thursday night and police say they could not locate a victim.

- Advertisement -

The were able to find a possible crime scene in the hallway.

C-P-D says a 21 year old man did show up to the hospital later suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators were able to determine the man was in the apartments when he was shot.

If anyone has any information call Chattanooga Police.

Three men are awaiting trial for a shooting at the apartments in July that killed one person and injured two others.