Mocs Expect Another Dog Fight With Citadel in Home Finale

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Mocs play their home finale Saturday afternoon as they host the Citadel. This rivalry seems to go down to the wire every year. Last year receiver Bryce Nunnelly threw a pass for the winning two points in overtime as UTC won 29-28. Seven of the last eight meetings between these teams have been one score games, and it sounds like Saturday could be another dog-fight.

Said head coach Rusty Wright:”They’re rolling. 4-0 the last four games. Got a Power 5 win. Doesn’t happen much at our level. Georgia Tech. Beat them earlier this season. They played a good Towson team to open the year up. So they are feeling pretty good. Had a week off. So we will get some new wrinkles. It’ll be a challenge for us on Saturday to go out there and perform well and see if we can get it done.”

The Mocs and Bulldogs kick at 2pm at Finley Stadium.