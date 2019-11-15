Manhunt after morning chase in Grundy County

PELHAM, Tennessee (WDEF) – Grundy County deputies spent most of the day on a manhunt on the far side of the Cumberland Plateau from Chattanooga.
Two man were in a vehicle running from the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Highway 50 near Bethel Church.
Their vehicle crashed, so they fled on foot.
Grundy County authorities warned residents that both men could be armed.
They brought in a THP helicopter and tracking dogs to search in the Payne’s Cove.
A resident spotted the driver, Clyde Doyle Hamby around 10:30 AM near The Caverns.
Deputies captured him without incident.
They eventually found Michael McMurphy around 2:15 PM near the scene of the crash.
Sheriff Schrum says both men have extensive criminal histories.
Both have warrants in Georgia and McMurphy is also wanted in Oklahoma.