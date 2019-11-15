Free RAM Medical Clinic returns to East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tenn (WDEF) – The line is already forming.

A free clinic offers medical, dental, and vision care in East Ridge this weekend.

“It helps so many people,”says

The Remote Area Medical, or Ram, clinic kicks off Saturday at Camp Jordan and is open until Sunday night.

The clinic offers free health, vision, and dental care to anyone, no Id or insurance required.

“Here in this clinic in particular were offering a lot of additional medical services including: Lung CT scans, and mammograms, and Narcan training which is so relevant to the issues that the community is facing. Were also offering Allergy Testing , were doing blood sugar screenings on the patients’ that we can help detect early diabetes,”Poppy Green, Clinic Coordinator.

The clinic is first come; first served

Patients have already begun waiting for their spot in line.

Event Volunteers say for some of these patients this is their only form of medical care and that these services can help better their lives.

“Its life changing for many of the local residents to alleviate pain from teeth they have been having trouble with or to give them a pair of glasses that lets them read to their grandchildren again,” says Tracy Monzingo, RAM Hospitality Volunteer coordinator

The clinic coming into town around the holiday season isn’t a coincidence.

Its meant to help keep parents from having to decide between a toy for their child or medical bills.

“For those parents who are struggling to pay medical bills and the heat bills to take away some burden from them, so they can show a little bit more love to their children in the holiday season,”says Green.

Ticket distribution will start at 3 in the morning.

The clinic will open at 6 A. M.